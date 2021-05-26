The world of music critique is nearly two decades removed from the rise of poptimism, but recent years have scratched the veneer of pop music’s apparent acceptance thanks to the vocally surprised reactions to projects like Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour — not to mention the whole freakout over Phoebe Bridgers smashing her guitar on SNL. Miley Cyrus highlighted the problem with the apparent disconnect between the critiques and the actual discourse as it relates to her music with a slyly humorous meme that had her laughing herself incontinent on Twitter.

The irony of poptimism is that critics are still hectoring readers about not liking underselling artists, just as the blasted rockists did. — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) December 16, 2015

The meme, which uses the classic format of text labels on a funny or unusual photo, makes use of a behind-the-scenes pic from the making of Adam Sandler’s stressful 2019 film Uncut Gems to poke fun at the reactions of skeptical men perpetually expressing surprise at Cyrus’ musical prowess. The photo depicts Sandler labeled “Grown men saying, ‘I’m not a fan, but…'” chasing a screaming young woman labeled “Miley Cyrus singing an old rock song” down the street. “I am peeing,” Miley herself added. “Who done did this?!”

I am peeing. LOL. Who done did this?! pic.twitter.com/a6oWBjetgH — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 26, 2021

For some context: Miley is rapidly becoming just about as well known for her classic rock covers as she is for her own modern pop hits, but it’s only when she performs the former that many of the aforementioned “grown men” come out of the woodwork to acknowledge her. The obvious implication of the photo is that their input is neither needed nor wanted and, considering the scummy vibes Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems character spent most of the movie giving off, that these men would do well to mind their own dang business if they aren’t going to give Miley all the credit she deserves all the time.

Among the covers Miley is known to have delivered over the past couple of years are Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe,” Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here,” a four-song medley during the NCAA Final Four, and most recently, Dolly Parton’s “Plastic Hearts.”