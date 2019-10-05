Miley Cyrus filed for divorce with Liam Hemsworth back in August. The singer is ready to move on, and she wants the public to let her. In a message posted to social media Friday night, she addressed critics and the media who have been closely following her love life after her separation with Hemsworth. First she made it clear that people only know what they read about her in the headlines, then pointed out the misogyny in some responses to her dating life.

Cyrus took to social media to spread her message to critics in a lengthy message. First, she said she thinks people feel “entitled” to her life because she gained stardom at such a young age.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw thru it from the beginning… I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up… but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

Cyrus went on to address those who have been critical of her moving through casual relationships, referencing Trump bragging about sexual assault before the election.

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut-shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as ‘legends,’ ‘heartthrobs,’ ‘G,’ ‘ladies man,’ etc… where women are called sluts/whores! I am just trying to THRIVE/survive in a ‘mans’ world… if we can’t beat em’, join em’! If our president can ‘grab em’ by the p*ssy…’ can’t I just have a kiss and açaí bowl?!”

She then said she wants to have a normal dating life. She wants to go on public dates without the fear of being scrutinized by the media. She also explained that since she was in a committed relationship with Hemsworth throughout her 20’s, she hasn’t experienced much dating in the past. Cyrus ended her message with a simple request: to not make dating “awkward” for her.

Miley’s message was likely sparked after she was seen kissing Cody Simpson at a smoothie store in Los Angeles on Thursday. Some said she was moving too quickly between relationships, and Cyrus responded with her lengthy message.