There are quite a few Miley Cyrus-centered rumors floating around. However, there’s one thing the “Flowers” singer is setting the record straight about: Her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, will not be receiving an extensive tour. Well, not anytime soon, according to the singer.

During a recent interview with Vogue UK, Cyrus detailed what lead to her decision. When asked about touring, she said, “It’s been a minute. After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only can’t, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”

She added, “Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

Although Cyrus has appeared at several festivals over the last year and even hosted and performed at her own televised concert for New Year’s Eve, fans of her new album will have to hold their breath in hopes that she’ll change her mind.