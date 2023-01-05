Miley Cyrus announced that she would drop her eighth album, Endless Summer Vacation, this Spring. This would be the first project the pop singer and former Disney star has made since 2020’s Plastic Hearts. The new album is set to debut on March 10. During her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party NBC special on New Year’s Eve, the singer shared she would be dropping her first single off the upcoming album “Flowers.”

On Tuesday, Cyrus took to social media to share more album promo, including a trippy teaser trailer.

Release date

Endless Summer Vacation is out on 3/10 via Columbia. You can pre-order it here.

Tracklist

The “Wrecking Ball” singer has yet to release the tracklist for the upcoming album, but it will presumably be coming soon.

Features

Regarding features, Cyrus has been mum about who will join her on the album, but names will hopefully be released soon. However, it was revealed that she worked with producers Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson, according to a press release. The project will serve as the singer’s “love letter to LA.”

Singles

The album’s lead single, “Flowers,” will arrive on January 13, coincidently the same day as her ex-husband, actor Liam Hemsworth’s birthday.

Trailer