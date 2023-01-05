When Miley Cyrus shared her New Year’s resolution with Hoda Kotb last week, she failed to mention that she planned to rock her fans’ collective world before the first week of January concluded. Yet, here we are. During her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party NBC special on Saturday, December 31, Cyrus subtly revealed that her new single, “Flowers,” is dropping on January 13 — Liam Hemsworth’s birthday, for those who care. Today, January 5, we received even more exciting news.

Cyrus, it would appear, is not making vague statements about her past relationship with Hemsworth; she’s rolling out an album that is described in a press release as “her love letter to LA,” recorded in Los Angeles and produced by Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike Will Made-It, and Tyler Johnson. Endless Summer Vacation, Cyrus’ eighth studio album and first since 2020’s rocking Plastic Hearts, is due out March 10. Cyrus officially announced it with a trippy teaser trailer.

The video begins with Cyrus lounging in a pool, surrounded by palm trees under the sun, and progressively shows glimpses of the album’s cover art.

“We met each other on the neon dinghy, past the manta rays and palm trees,” she narrates. “Glowing creatures beamed down from great heights. Electric eels and red venom. In the sky, we could see the riders on horseback. On comets. Coming toward us, kicking up with laughter. My friend, Big Twitchy, rode the boat to the light. Surfed the north break. We danced until there was nothing left. Just me and Twitchy, ’cause that’s all we knew.”

The Endless Summer Vacation tease slots seamlessly within the snippets of “Flowers” that Cyrus has already shared across her socials, including the presumed hook, “I can love me better than you can.”

Fans have been on high alert since December. Mysterious posters spotted in different cities promised, “New Year, New Miley.” Cyrus amplified the posters’ significance on December 19 by acknowledging them and adding a countdown clock to her official website. Now, everyone can safely circle March 10 on their calendars.

In the meantime, “Flowers” is available to pre-save here.

See album’s cover below, photographed by Brianna Capozzi and “fully executed by Miley without visual effects.”

Endless Summer Vacation is out 3/10 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.