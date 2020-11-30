Miley Cyrus Made A Great Rock Album, But Will People Accept It?

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

This is the album I was born to make, says Miley Cyrus of her latest, Plastic Hearts. Invoking that tiresome, clichéd phrase is what artists tend to do when their career is lagging — except, in the case of Plastic Hearts, it’s actually true. It’s not that Cyrus has been lagging, per se, it’s more that she’s been desperately searching, casting about for a sense of self. And, like many a lost young person before her, she has finally found that center in the sweet embrace of rock and roll. Plastic Hearts is decidedly not a pop record, it doesn’t even try to be, and perhaps for some fans, that transition won’t take. Those fans can kindly kiss Miley’s ass.

There have been so many iterations of Cyrus that it’s easy to eye-roll when a new edition is unveiled. From the squeaky clean, tween Hannah Montana empire — which produced her three earliest, toothless albums — to the twerking Bangerz star pillaging rap for beats and weed, to the flailing, absurdist theatrics of Dead Petz, to the re-sanitized, hip-hop rejecting rainbowland of Younger Now, to the drugs-and-rap-are-good-actually posturing of last year’s She Is Coming EP, Miley has worn out her welcome when it comes to reinvention. But she’s rarely been the kind of star to let other people’s opinions dictate her behavior.

After a wildfire burned down her home in Malibu, and with it, most of the music she’d recorded for an announced three-EP release, a messy public divorce came on the heels of a surprise wedding to long-term boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, and an obsession with Miley’s sexuality and infidelity dominated headlines. It’s easy to see why the sound and fury of rock music captured her imagination. And yes, she’s moved from teen pop, to hip-hop, to country pop, and is now jumping to rock — but isn’t that the same way most of her generation consumes music, too? The sometimes-suffocating ideas this culture has about artists sticking to one genre or one sound, and the mild uproar that occurs when they pivot (recently, see: Machine Gun Kelly) is growing rather tiresome.

Or, maybe this most recent pivot wouldn’t be worth defending if Miley hadn’t pulled it off so dang well. Will you accept a great rock album, even if it was made by a former pop star? Only a fool would look this gift horse in the mouth. Plastic Hearts is finally covering the ground listeners want to hear her speak on, with apologetic and reflective songs that no longer shirk topics like cheating, sex, and celebrity. Album opener “WTF Do I Know” sets the tone as an unapologetic divorce anthem anchored by a growling bassline, and even if the title track wastes perfect percussion, “Angels Like You” quickly shifts the blame back to herself for a Joanne-indebted ballad that soars like “Wrecking Ball” once did.

The Dua Lipa-featuring “Prisoner” slips right into the album’s careening ’70s glam-rock theme, but might be the most pop-oriented song of the bunch, and her next collab, with Billy Idol, is an unlikely success. That track, “Night Crawling,” and her final feature, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, turn out to be more than empty rockstar name grabs. Instead, the synths and ferocity of the former make it one of the best songs here, and “Bad Karma” with Joan turns an orgasmic vocal sample into the ultimate f*ck-you riff. No, it’s true — largely because Mark Ronson helps shepherd this potential trainwreck into a purring locomotive.

Miley doesn’t need any fellow stars to pull off great rock hits, either, “Gimme What I Want,” “High,” and “Hate Me” are textured, bluesy explorations of reclaimed sexuality, grief, loss, and yes, lingering guilt. All the latent aggression that has driven some of Miley’s most antagonistic, erratic behavior in the past is fully unleashed, and so is the sadness that anger actually stems from. The combination of those two extremes of course make for great rock songs, and her voice is maybe better-suited to the growling and preening of rock than detractors realized. Closer “Golden G String” is a great example, a song that seems like it could be a kiss-off to those who have lit into her for flaunting her body, but instead it’s a serious reflection on shame, mental illness, and sexism that evokes Kesha during her own Rainbow phase.