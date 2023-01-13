Miley Cyrus officially kicked off her new era today by dropping her anticipated new pop song, “Flowers.” After fans across the globe had spotted teaser posters that featured the track’s lyrics, “I can buy myself flowers / I can take myself dancing / I can hold my own hand,” Cyrus confirmed the news during her New Year’s Eve Party hosting job.

Presumably, as it was released on her ex-husband’s birthday, “Flowers” is an anthem about reclaiming personal power in the wake of a relationship.

She also throws some shade in the bridge that also doubles on emotions. “I didn’t want to leave you, I didn’t want to fight / Started to cry, but then remembered I…” she sings, trailing off to tie right back into the empowering chorus.

“Flowers” comes complete with a brand new music video that finds Cyrus dancing alone around a mansion and working out in the backyard.

The lead single appears on her forthcoming eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which drops on March 10. She’s described it as a “love letter to L.A.,” according to a press release. Oh, and she also shared an album teaser to social media that pays even more of a tribute to the city.

Watch Miley Cyrus’ new music video for “Flowers” above.

Endless Summer Vacation is out 3/10 via Columbia Records. Pre-save it here.