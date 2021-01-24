The NFL’s playoff championship round between Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills as well as the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicks off on Sunday with the respective winners setting the matchup for next month’s Super Bowl LV. On the music side of things, we know that The Weeknd is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show as he looks to extend the success of his 2020 album, After Hours. Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will also deliver the national anthem at the game and now it has been announced that Miley Cyrus will take part in the pre-game festivities for Super Bowl LV.

The NFL revealed on Sunday that Miley would headline their upcoming TikTok Tailgate showcase. The event was curated to celebrate healthcare workers who were invited to attend the Super Bowl. According to the announcement, 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers will be in attendance at the show. It’s unknown at the moment if any other performers in addition to Miley will take the stage. The TikTok Tailgate event will kick off on February 7 at 2:30 PM EST/11:30AM PST and premiere on both TikTok and CBS.

This news comes as Miley continues to work on her upcoming Metallica covers album which she recently revealed is set to include guest appearances from Elton John, Red Hot Chilli Pepper’s Chad Smith, and legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

