Miley Cyrus is currently putting the finishing touches on her upcoming album, which is currently titled She Is Miley Cyrus. The pop singer began the rollout for the album with her “Midnight Sky” single, which she released last month. While fans have yet to receive a new single from her upcoming album, Miley has continued to perform covers to get fans excited about her next full-length effort. Adding another one to the list, Miley delivered a passionate performance on Blondie’s “Heart Of Glass” during her recent appearance at the iHeart Radio Music Festival.

Backed by a live band, Miley delivered the performance in a black body suit that sparkled with diamonds that laid around both her neck and wrist. In addition to the Blondie cover, Miley also performed a trio of other songs, which included “Midnight Sky,” “Who Owns My Heart,” and her collab with Mark Ronson, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.”

Her cover of Blondie’s track comes after she shared a upbeat cover of Billie Eilish’s “My Future” single as well as a cover of The Beatles’ “Help,” which she performed in an empty Rose Bowl stadium earlier in the summer. Miley’s iHeart Radio Music Festival performance serves as her second in as many months after she performed “Midnight Sky” at the MTV VMAs at the end of August. Watch her cover of “Heart Of Glass” above.