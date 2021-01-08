A few weeks ago, a Miley Cyrus song called “Mary Jane” leaked, and now she has shared the whole thing. It turns out the tune, an emotional ballad that features production from Mike Will Made-It, is called “Mary Jane 5EVR” and is about the death of Cyrus’ dog, the titular Mary Jane.

Cyrus posted the track on Instagram and set it to a gallery of photos of Mary Jane. She captioned her post, “I wrote this song in Malibu years ago on a piano in a house that no longer exists. About my dog Mary Jane who is also gone now. A lot has changed over time. Mostly me. Music is my medicine. This song revolves around loss & heartache. Which I am currently experiencing after Mary Jane’s passing. MJ was a true queen. She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed. To know her is to love her. It has been my honor being her mom and best friend.”

This actually isn’t the first song Cyrus has written about a deceased pet. On “Pablow The Blowfish,” from her 2015 album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, she sings of the titular water-dweller, “How can I love someone I never touched? / You lived under the water, but I love you so much / You never been on land, and you never seen the sky / You don’t know what a cloud is / Why does everything I love have to die?”

Listen to “Mary Jane 5EVR” above.