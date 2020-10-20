Miley Cyrus has been on a roll with covers lately, as she has busted out renditions of songs by The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Billie Eilish, Hall & Oates, Blondie, and Britney Spears. Now she has a bunch more on the way, as she has revealed that she’s working on a Metallica covers album.

During a recent Interview chat with fashion designer Rick Owens, she made the reveal, saying, “We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album and I’m here working on that. We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.”

This won’t be Cyrus’ first time covering Metallica, as her 2019 Glastonbury set included a rendition of “Nothing Else Matters.” Additionally, the band’s Lars Ulrich praised Cyrus’ rock cover abilities after she sang Temple Of The Dog’s “Say Hello To Heaven” at the January 2019 tribute to Chris Cornell. Ulrich shared a photo of himself and Cyrus on Instagram and wrote, “Miley, still stunned by your next level version of ‘Say Hello 2 Heaven’ for Chris! Beyond inspiring…”

Additionally, Cyrus cited Metallica in a recent interview as an inspiration behind her upcoming album, saying, “In my sets, I cover Britney Spears to Metallica, so my record will be reflective of who I am, which is just kind of all different pieces of inspiration and influence.”

