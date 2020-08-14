Miley Cyrus was set to release seventh album She Is Miley Cyrus by the end of 2019, but surgery in October 2019 for tonsillitis set back her recording process as she was placed a vocal rest by her doctor. Almost a year removed from that surgery, Miley Cyrus is ready to get back into action as she shares her latest single, “Midnight Sky.” Released with a matching visual, Miley flaunts a throwback look as she sings about her freedom from old restrictions while dishing out reminders of her ability to live without love from an old flame under the bright lights the video supplies.

The single arrives just days after the singer teased new music in a Twitter post that read “Meet Miley Cyrus…again” with the hashtags #SheIsComing and #ButForRealThisTime as well as an Instagram post that teased the “Midnight Sky” single. Her upcoming She Is Miley Cyrus album will also precede her 2019 EP, She Is Coming. Prior to her 2019 vocal surgery, the She Is Coming EP was set to be one of three EPs released that would make up the She Is Miley Cyrus album, the other two being She Is Here and She Is Everything.

Cyrus’ latest single arrives after the single took to an empty Rose Bowl arena earlier this year to perform a cover of The Beatles’ “Help.” Prior to that, Cyrus joined Mark Ronson and many other artists to contribute to his. Love Lockdown video mixtape.

Listen to “Midnight Sky” in the video above.