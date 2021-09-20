The live music industry has looked a lot different over the past 18 months or so than it did in the years prior. Mainly, it didn’t really exist as we knew it, as the pandemic forced artists to resort to livestream events and drive-in concerts. Live music is starting to make its return, though, and while it might take fans a minute to get used to going to concerts again, the same is true for artists.

Miley Cyrus has been getting back on the road, and at an appearance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest over the weekend, she revealed that she’s not yet fully acclimated to being back on stage. In fact, she nearly had a panic attack during the show, but instead of hiding from the fact, she was transparent and addressed it with her audience.

.@MileyCyrus confessed @Summerfest tonight that she felt like she was having a panic attack in the middle of the show. “I think by being honest, that makes me less afraid,” she said. Look for our coverage of her amazing show @journalsentinel https://t.co/VszwAqVemN pic.twitter.com/JX7I0VcDKT — Piet Levy (@pietlevy) September 18, 2021

She took time to explain that a few songs prior, she left the stage because she felt a panic attack coming on. She explained to the audience, “Like everyone else, for the last year and a half, I’ve been locked away and isolated, and it is very stunning to be back in a place that used to feel like second nature. Being on stage used to feel like being at home, and it doesn’t anymore because of how much time I spent at home locked away, and this is very drastic. So for myself, and just like each one of you, being a part of a pandemic was startling and terrifying, and coming out of it is also slightly terrifying. So I just wanted to be honest with how I’m feeling because I think by being honest about that, then it makes me less afraid.”

Check out a clip of the moment above.