Following social distancing guidelines, Saturday Night Live returned with another edition of SNL At Home. Kicking off two weeks ago, SNL returned with many of their beloved segments as well as a performance from Coldplay’s Chris Martin who covered Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From The Storm.” Back for a second episode a fortnight later, Miley Cyrus joined the crew to give a quarantine performance of her own.

Residing by a campfire, Miley Cyrus delivered a warm cover of Pink Floyd’s 1975 track “Wish You Were Here” as a strong red light was cast on her outdoor setup. Accompanied by Andrew Watt, who previously revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus, the cover marks the second time in the span of a year that Cyrus has covered Pink Floyd in a performance. Back in 2019, she performed “Comfortably Numb” during her iHeart Radio Music Festival set.

I asked the question you all want to know: Is there new @mileycyrus music on the way? 🤔 Here’s what she said… 🎶#SmallzysSurgery pic.twitter.com/wEh4KZJnSL — Smallzy 🎧 (@Smallzy) March 2, 2020

Cyrus’ performance also comes weeks after she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On the music side of things, she recently revealed that her upcoming album, She Is Miley Cyrus, “is sounding super rock and roll” and that fans would not have to wait “too much longer” to receive the album. Originally intended for a 2019 release, the upcoming album would mark her first since her 2017 album, Younger Now.