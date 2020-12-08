When Miley Cyrus began teasing her seventh studio album Plastic Hearts, she told fans that it sounded “super rock and roll.” But not many could have anticipated that it would actually be a proper rock album, or that it could have bested veteran rock stars like AC/DC and Smashing Pumpkins to land at No. 1. But Miley has always been a true rock star at heart, and she pointed to a song from her Hannah Montana days as proof.

Plastic Hearts debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Albums chart dated December 12 after selling 60,000 units. Celebrating her success, Miley shared a clip of her performing the 2007 Hannah Montana track “Rock Star,” which she thinks playfully predicted her official rock star status.

The video shows Miley dressed up in full Hannah Montana garb and rocking out alongside a guitar player. “Way too smart to be waiting around Tai Chi practicing, snowboard champion / I could fix the flat on your car / I might even be a rock star,” she sings in the lyrics. “I tried to tell y’all!” she wrote alongside the clip.

MOOOOOD! I tried to tell y’all! Fuck yeah! ☠️ #PlasticHearts is the #1 rock record in the country! pic.twitter.com/pp3Lxgmax3 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 8, 2020

I might even be #1 rock record

a rockstar in the US pic.twitter.com/8zqPhGZCU1 — adriana (@cyrustrippy) December 7, 2020

While Cyrus’ No. 1 marks her first time landing the top slot on the Rock Albums chart, it also marks an achievement for women in rock. Miley is the fourth woman to top the Rock Albums chart in 2020 following Fiona Apple, Hayley Williams, and Alanis Morissette. That’s the highest amount of solo women who have reached the No. 1 spot on the chart in a single year since 2012.

Plastic Hearts is out now via Interscope. Get it here.