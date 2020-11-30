Releasing an album on Black Friday is generally considered to be a good idea, people are already out shopping and on holiday, timing couldn’t be better right? Well, apparently not. Miley Cyrus only recently announced that her new album Plastic Hearts would be coming out on November 27, which is the Friday after Thanksgiving this year.

But because of issues with stocking all the other sales items and prepping for crowds of shoppers that Black Friday notoriously brings, physical copies of Plastic Hearts were not available for eager fans. Those who ordered a copy to be shipped to them faced delays, and shoppers looking to go purchase it day of were similarly unable to find it.

Miley took the time to respond to frustrated fans with the following statement:

“My fans are everything to me and to know y’all are disappointed when going out to stores/calling/checking stock to be let down I am equally/if not more frustrated. When choosing 11/27 THE SUGGESTED DATE for album release my team and I were never told major retailers don’t stock physical albums on Black Friday and wouldn’t get copies of PH until a few weeks after release. The packaging of the record is intimate, honest, and a visual reflection of the sound of my new record that I am so proud of. It was created BY ME personally at home making art FOR YOU. I want it in your hands! I’ve outgrown blame. It’s a waste of time and energy. This album was a labor of love and nothing can sabotage my admiration for the record my collaborators and I have created.”

Check out Miley’s response below, as well as screenshots from frustrated fans: