When Miley Cyrus announced her new album Plastic Hearts last month, that news didn’t come with a tracklist. She has shared that now, though, and aside from herself, there’s some firepower on the album. Cyrus will be mostly solo on the album, but she will be accompanied by Dua Lipa on “Prisoner,” by Billy Idol on “Night Crawling,” and by Joan Jett on “Bad Karma.”

Cyrus spoke at Jett’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2015. She also offered praise for Jett while speaking about Stevie Nicks on The Tonight Show recently, saying, “You ask me about new artists and what my advice would be for them, and one thing that I’ve just learned from [Nicks], from Dolly, Joan, all in the same, is that they’re so open and welcoming to the younger artists coming up and they offer their mentorship. It’s just been really incredibly important in my career, having someone like her to look up to. Everyone looks up to Stevie Nicks, but having that direct relationship, it’s been kind of life-changing and just so important.”

Check out the tracklist below.

1. “WTF Do I Know”

2. “Plastic Hearts”

3. “Angels Like You”

4. “Prisoner” Feat. Dua Lipa

5. “Gimme What I Want”

6. “Night Crawling” Feat. Billy Idol

7. “Midnight Sky”

8. “High”

9. “Hate Me”

10. “Bad Karma” Feat. Joan Jett

11. “Never Be Me”

12. “Golden G String”

Plastic Hearts is out 11/27 via RCA. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.