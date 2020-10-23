Miley Cyrus has been teasing a new era for some time now, and finally, she has offered concrete information about her next album: Plastic Hearts will be released on November 27.

Cyrus shared the album art on social media, which Pitchfork notes looks similar to album covers by punk band The Plasmatics, like their 1980 debut New Hope For The Wretched. She also shared an emotional note about the album, in which she addresses her house burning down in 2018.

PLASTIC HEARTS OUT NOVEMBER 27th. PRE ORDER NOW: https://t.co/UXYOb2oI89 pic.twitter.com/G6exEAXLva — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 23, 2020

Read Cyrus’ full statement below.

“If you’re reading this know that I f*cking LOVE + APPRECIATE you on the deepest level. I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record — its songs/sounds but my whole f*cking life. NO ONE checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished it was ALL erased. Including most of the music’s relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favor + destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes. My collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals/computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never felt right to release ‘my story’ (each record being a continual autobiography) with a HUGE chapter missing. If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it — ‘The Beginning’ which usually when something is over we call it ‘The End.’ But it was far from that. In triumph + gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released 11/27/2020. Well that’s ‘the plan’ anyway — Had one of those before…. But seriously — it’s really coming. Think you’ll love it — if you don’t — F*ck you.”

Plastic Hearts is out 11/27 via RCA. Pre-order it here.