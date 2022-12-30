Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party is the place to be to close out 2022. The “Midnight Sky” hitmaker will be hosting the event this Saturday (December 31) from Miami, alongside her godmother, country legend Dolly Parton. While the hostesses are already megastars in their own rights, the two have promised a superstar line-up of musical performers.

Their latest addition to the line-up includes David Byrne of the iconic new-wave band Talking Heads, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Also on the line-up are Latto, Sia, Rae Sremmurd, who Cyrus first announced earlier this month during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Later, Cyrus announced that rock outfit Liily, and singer-songwriter Fletcher would also be on the line-up for the New Year’s Eve special. Saturday Night Live comedians Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman will also make appearances throughout the night.

On top of her New Year’s Party, Cyrus plans to ring in the new year with new ears. In an interview with Today‘s Hoda Kotb, she revealed that her new year’s resolution is to listen more.

“Dolly was telling me, her husband [Carl Thomas Dean] says, ‘You’re not hard of hearing. You’re hard of listening.’ And I guess that would kind of be my resolution, to not just listen to myself, but listen to others,” said Cyrus.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party airs on December 31 at 10:30 p.m. EST on NBC. The special will also be available to stream live on Peacock.