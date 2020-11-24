A number of famous musicians have died at before their 28th year of life, enough of them where the “27 Club” list have gained notoriety over the years. Artists on it include Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain, and Amy Winehouse, among others. In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Miley Cyrus, who just turned 28 on November 23, admitted that part of the reason she decided to get sober and quit drugs and alcohol was because she feared joining that club.

Cyrus told Lowe:

“27 to me was a year that I really had to protect myself. That actually really made me want to get sober was because we’ve lost so many icons at 27. It’s a very pivotal time. You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn’t handle their own power and their own energy and their own force. It’s an energy. I, no matter what, was born with that.”

She also revealed that she hit a speed bump in her sobriety recently and was two weeks sober at the time of the conversation, saying, “Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic, fell off and felt really a lot of… and I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f*cking sober.’ I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time. One of the things I’ve used is, ‘don’t get furious, get curious.’ So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?'”

Watch the full interview above.