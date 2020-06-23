Miley Cyrus Reveals She’s Six Months Sober And Feels Great

Miley Cyrus has lived in the spotlight since her preteen years. For young celebrities, undergoing formative years in the limelight have proven immensely challenging. Cyrus has had her fair share of controversial moments, like when she infamously sparked a joint on stage during an acceptance speech at the 2013 MTV EMAs. But Cyrus has grown a lot since then. In a recent interview, the singer revealed she’s now celebrating six months of being sober.

Cyrus recently sat down with Variety for an in-depth interview about her last year. The singer spoke about her recent role in Black Mirror, and the conversation eventually turned to her vocal surgery. Back in November, Cyrus announced she would be putting all recording and touring plans on hold as she underwent vocal chord surgery. The singer said the surgery necessitated her sobriety and she decided to stick with it:

“I’ve been sober sober for the past six months. At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery. … But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable. My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”

Cyrus ended the interview by saying she’s been able to find clarity through sobriety: “The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”