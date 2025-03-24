For the past few months, Miley Cyrus has been teasing a new album. Now, he was some more concrete information about the project: On social media today (March 24), Cyrus announced that the album, Something Beautiful, is set for release on May 30. She also shared the album cover, and the fact that the project will feature 13 tracks.

The caption of Cyrus’ post reads in full:

“Miley Cyrus unveils the artwork for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album features 13 original tracks and is executive produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett. Captured by renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford, the album artwork features Miley Cyrus draped in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a striking nod to the album’s bold aesthetic and visual storytelling.”

In a November 2024 interview, Cyrus described the project as “hypnotizing and glamorous” and said of it, “It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music. […] It was inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall. […] My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”