It looks like Miley Cyrus is about to have a big year in 2025.

In a new post shared on social media today (December 23), Cyrus wrote:

“HAPPY HOLIDAYS & NEW YEAR! It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again. This is one of my favorite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me. In everything I do I like to go ALL the way. Give it ALL I’ve got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew. At times it can be a heartbreaking process but I’ve always known the pieces to come back together and create something beautiful. Thank you to everyone who has been apart of making this year so special. Sincerely, Miley.”

Some fans have noticed that Cyrus sneakily included in her post what appears to be the album title: A November feature in Harper’s Bazaar noted the project was set to be titled Something Beautiful. Cyrus said of the project, a visual album, “It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music. […] It was inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall. […] My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”