Miley Cyrus had a big 2023 with the album Endless Summer Vacation and the hit single “Flowers,” but it appears she’s going in a totally different direction for her next album.

A new feature from Harper’s Bazaar notes that Cyrus has “been spending long hours in the studio working on a new visual album for 2025,” and that the project is “as much visual as it is musical.” Cyrus says of it, “It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music,” and also describes its vibe as “hypnotizing and glamorous.”

She also said, “It was inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall. […] My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”

Elsewhere, it’s revealed Cyrus has been working on the album with her boyfriend, Liily’s Maxx Morando, who helped write a song called “Something Beautiful,” which is “currently slated to be the title track,” per the piece.

The piece also indicates that producer Shawn Everett is working with Cyrus on the new album, and he says of Cyrus, “Most of the world knows her already and feels almost comfortable, as if she’s an old friend. You kind of feel like you’ve known her forever, and she gives you the grace to feel that way.” The story notes the two have been working on the album “for the past six or seven months now.”

Director Panos Cosmatos is also involved with the project, and he says the album is “more experimental than anything she’s ever done, but in a pop way that I love.”

