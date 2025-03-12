Back in September 2024, Miley Cyrus was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit.

Within the legal documents, Tempo Music Investments accused Cyrus of plagiarizing Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man” (a song they have fractional ownership in) for her Grammy Award-winning single, “Flowers.” Cyrus denies the claims and immediately filed a motion to have the case dismissed. Yesterday’s hearing (March 10) for that filing does not appear to have gone Cyrus’ way.

According to Rolling Stone, the presiding judge, U.S. District Judge Dean D. Pregerson, is leaning toward rejecting Cyrus’ motion.

In Los Angeles federal court, Judge Pregerson repeatedly agreed with copyright ownership and enforcement arguments made by Tempo Music Investments’ lawyer Alex Weingarten.

“There’s a profound policy issue before the court,” said Weingarten. “Adopting the rule urged by [Cyrus] would turn the entire music industry, indeed the tech industry as well, on its ear. The policy behind the Copyright Act allows people to freely [sell] their interests in copyright.”

In agreeance Judge Pregerson chimed: “Or if someone dies and someone acquires an interest through an estate. All of a sudden they lose the right to enforce it.”

Although the judge has not yet made a ruling, in the court’s transcript Judge Preperson reportedly said he would “likely deny a motion to dismiss the case” because the claims have “merit.”

Now, Miley Cyrus as well as her co-defendants Sony Music Publishing, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner-Tamerlane Publishing will are gearing up for a nasty legal fight.