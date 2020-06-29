Miley Cyrus is used to filling stadiums on sold-out tours. But with the pandemic, the singer won’t be able to perform to a live audience any time soon. However, Cyrus still managed to find a way to perform for a stadium, albeit an empty one. As part of a recent livestream, Cyrus gave a rendition of The Beatles’ “Help” in the center of a completely empty Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

Cyrus’ performance was part of Global Citizen’s Global Goal: Unite for Our Future livestream where she joined a handful of other musicians to raise funds for charity. Along with her rendition of “Help,” Christine And The Queens danced to “La Vita Nuova,” Chloe X Halle performed “Rest Of Your Life,” Usher sang his recently-released track “Cry,” and Coldplay’s Chris Martin crooned his song “Paradise.”

In other Cyrus news, the singer recently opened up about her sobriety in an interview, revealing that she’s six months sober and feeling great. Cyrus had originally gotten sober due to a vocal surgery back in November but she decided to stick with it. “The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time,” she said. “I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”

Watch Cyrus perform “Help” as part of Global Citizen’s Global Goal: Unite for Our Future livestream above.