Miley Cyrus Accuses A VMAs Director Of Being Sexist Towards Her

Miley Cyrus turned in one of the more visually distinct performance of the recent VMAs ceremony, but it wasn’t without behind-the-scenes drama, as she noted during a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

She told the host about a sexist comment that one of the show’s directors made towards her while discussing production details:

“I was just asking some questions, not even on some diva sh*t. I wanted the lights to be turned off and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me. So no key light, no beauty light. Beauty light is always used on women, and I said, ‘Turn the f*cking lights off.’ You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn’t turn the beauty light off. They said, ‘Okay, we’ll just do the same thing that we would do with the guys,’ because that’s what I want. And then something that I was doing […] for the VMAs, my bracelets kept getting caught in all this sh*t and they said, ‘You want to be treated like a guy and lit like a guy? We wouldn’t be dealing with this if a guy was doing it.’ And I said, ‘Well, a guy wouldn’t be doing this, because a guy doesn’t sell your show with sex the way that I’m going to,’ and I’m aware of that. I had these conversations with the directors talking to me. It’s a ridiculous conversation and also embarrassing.”

Watch the clip below.