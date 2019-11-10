Miley Cyrus Had Vocal Surgery And Postponed Any Recording And Touring Plans

Miley Cyrus underwent vocal surgery last month and is apparently taking time off to recover.According to a report from People, Cyrus is on a doctor-mandated break for several weeks while she recovers from the procedure and will cancel any touring and recording plans.

According to the report, the singer had surgery last month for tonsillitis. After the procedure, Cyrus was then diagnosed with a separate issue with her vocal cords which she unknowingly had for years. As she recovers, the singer has decided to postpone her recording and touring plans for the foreseeable future, though she had already been working on new music. According to the report, the singer is “doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year.”

Cyrus released the EP She Is Coming earlier this year and recently teased a new project. The EP was meant to be a trilogy of projects to make up the full-length release She Is Miley Cyrus. The information about the full-length project came as a tracklist posted to social media. The tracklist revealed the 13-track features collaborations with Cardi B on the track “Naked” and Shawn Mendes on the track “Playing With Fire.”

Though the singer has to rest her vocals before She Is Miley Cyrus sees a release, Cyrus recently revealed the meaning behind the project’s title.

“My record is called She Is Miley Cyrus. ‘She’ does not represent a gender. She is not just a woman. ‘She’ doesn’t refer to a vagina. She is a force of nature. She is power. She can be anything you want to be, therefore, she is everything. She is the super she. She is the she-ro. She is the She-E-O.”

She Is Miley Cyrus is out 11/23 via RCA.