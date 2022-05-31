Australia’s Morgan Evans has successfully carved out a space for himself in the American country music scene. After releasing his 2014 self-titled debut album, he picked up the Global Country Artist Award at the CMAs. He went on to release his second album, 2017’s Things That We Drink To, which was top-10 on the US country charts. The album also spawned “Kiss Somebody,” a hit single that climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

All of this success has allowed him to make a pretty good living, so about a year-and-a-half ago, he and his wife bought their first house. Now, in a new “On Repeat” video (presented by Straight Talk Wireless and Uproxx), Evans shows us around his home and gets ready for summer by making some citronella lamps.

A natural highlight is the in-home studio and creative space, which is decked out with guitars, audio equipment, and all the fixins’. The kitchen looks fantastic, too, and that’s where Evans rounds up some bottles, wicks, and other components to put the citronella lamps together.

Elsewhere, he notes of his career origins, “How music became a career path is kind of weird. I mean, the idea of growing up and playing music wasn’t really a thing. In my hometown, or even in Australia in general, I think a lot of the time when someone asks you what you do and you say music, their next question would be, ‘Well, what else do you do?'”

Evans touches on some other topics in the video, too, so check it out above.

Morgan Evans is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.