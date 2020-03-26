Before most last-night TV went off the air, Niall Horan was all over it, having spent a week guesting on The Late Late Show. While these shows aren’t currently taping from their usual studios due to the coronavirus, they have started sharing more low-key episodes filmed in the homes of their hosts. Jimmy Fallon has been doing that with The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, and on yesterday’s installment, he was joined (virtually, of course) by Horan.

During their chat, Horan told Fallon that while quarantining, he has been working on new music, cooking, and going for runs. He noted, “Definitely finding it relatively hard to get motivated when all I can do is sit in my living room.” Horan added that he’s feeling a bit down about his tour and promotional efforts being temporarily shelved due to the coronavirus.

Elsewhere on the program, Horan showed off his improvised golf putting green, which is just a toilet paper tube at the end of a hallway. Also on the show, he also served up an intimate acoustic guitar performance of “Dear Patience” and promoted Meals On Wheels, the cause Horan has chosen to support during these trying times.

Watch Horan’s appearance on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition above.