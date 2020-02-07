Niall Horan garnered recognition as a solo artist following the disbandment of One Direction with his debut record Flicker, which entered the Billboard charts at No. 1 and boasted the hit single “Slow Hands.” After releasing the singles “Nice To Meet Ya” and “Put A Little Love On Me” in 2019, Horan is back with a big announcement. The singer unveiled his sophomore record Heartbreak Weather will arrive in March alongside a tour, and excited fans with a video to the lead single “No Judgement.”

Directed by the renowned Drew Kirsch, the “No Judgement” video shows what it’s like to be in the first stages of love, where nearly nothing a partner does seems gross. “There comes a time in the mating cycle of humans when the need to impress is replaced by a period they call ‘no judgement,'” Horan says at the video’s opening. “Let me tell you something. It gets a little bit strange.” Horan observes an elderly couple exemplify this phenomenon. Spending the day together, the man mows the lawn in his underwear and even eats shrimp from between his wife’s toes.

Along with “No Judgement,” Horan explained the meaning behind his upcoming record. “When I listen to albums, I like to listen to them start to finish. With Heartbreak Weather, I wanted to tell the story that was in my head, hopefully lead people down the storytelling lane of an album track listing versus just ‘I’m gonna skip to the next one,’” Horan said in a statment. “I was trying to think how I could write a different album than the usual…I wanted to write songs from different sides or from someone else looking in.”

Watch Horan’s “No Judgement” video above and check out his Heartbreak Weather album art and tour dates below.

4/20 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

4/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

4/24 — Miami, FL @ BB&T Center

4/25 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

4/27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

4/29 — New York, NY @ Barclays Center

5/1 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

5/2 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

5/6 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

5/8 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

5/9 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

5/11 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

5/13 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

5/15 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

5/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Garden Arena

5/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

5/20 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Heartbreak Weather is out 3/13 via Universal. Pre-order it here.