Niall Horan Made His Solo ‘SNL’ Debut With An Intimate Rendition Of ‘Nice To Meet Ya’

Former One Direction pop singer is breaking into new territory. Gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated sophomore record, Niall Horan stopped by NBC studios to give his debut solo SNL performance. Both intimate and energetic, Horan sang his newly released singles “Nice To Meet Ya” and “Put A Little Love On Me.”

Before taking the stage sporting a pale pink suit, Horan was lovingly introduced by host Scarlett Johansson. The actress formed a heart shape with her hands as she greeted Horan alongside the audience. With spirited guitar riffs and brooding vocals, Horan gave an invigorating rendition of “Nice To Meet Ya” between beaming strobe lights. “I like the way you talk, I like the things you wear. I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear,” he sang.

In his next performance, Horan was accompanied by just a piano and violin for his lovelorn single “Put A Little Love On Me.” The stripped-down number allowed Horan to showcase his soaring voice, emotional delivery, and vulnerable songwriting. The singer ended his tune with a wide grin and a nod to his fellow musicians.

Watch Niall Horan perform “Nice zto Meet Ya” and “Put A Little Love On Me” on SNL above.