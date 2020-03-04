Niall Horan Covers Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ As A Duet With Fletcher, And Swift Loves It

There are a number of versions of Taylor Swift’s “Lover” floating around: There’s the original, the “First Dance” remix, and the remix featuring Shawn Mendes. Now the song has entered yet another new phase, and this time, it’s courtesy of Niall Horan.

The singer dropped a new Spotify Singles release today, and it includes a cover of “Lover,” performed as a duet with Fletcher. They put their own spin on the song, turning it into a big anthem with a heightened build-up and increased presence of drums and guitar.

Horan said of the cover:

“Always love being asked to get involved in the Spotify Singles sessions. It’s nice to get out of the comfort zone and try something different. When it came to deciding what song I was going to do, there was only one option for me. ‘Lover’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve heard in a long time and Taylor is a good friend. Let’s hope she likes it.”

Swift definitely seems to be a fan of the cover. Following its release, she took to her Instagram Story to offer her praise, sharing a screenshot of the release and writing, “This is absolutely STUNNING,” alongside a GIF of herself clapping. She also tagged Horan and Fletcher and wrote, “Love you guys.”

Listen to Horan and Fletcher’s rendition of “Lover” above.