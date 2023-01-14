It was a great Texas meet-up on yesterday’s (January 13) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Pop icon Nick Jonas stopped by to discuss fatherhood, and the success of the Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas residency.

Clarkson asked Jonas if he’s prepared to balance marriage, fatherhood, and life on the road. He revealed that he and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, are actually in the process of gearing up for tour.

“Later this year, there will be a tour,” he said. He also revealed he may seek advice from Clarkson, who is a mother of two. Jonas shares a child, one-year-old Malti, with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, however, he has not been on the road since Malti’s birth.

“Kevin and Joe have had kids on the road, but I haven’t,” said Jonas

Of course, with every tour comes a new album. Jonas then revealed that a new era of the Jonas Brothers is imminent.

“The album is done,” he said. “We are very excited about it. We’re kind of in that planning moment with the campaign, the album, the single — all the things.”

Their upcoming album will mark their first in four years, as their last release was 2019’s Happiness Begins/

You can check out the interview above.