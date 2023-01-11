During this week’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol alum treated fans with yet another one of her addictive covers. This time, she opted to tackle the pop-punk legends Blink-182 with a performance of their big hit, “All The Small Things.”

In addition to embodying the part with a flannel outfit, some emo-moody lighting, and a killer backing band, Clarkson carried the song in her captivating fashion — with incredibly strong vocals that enunciate the lyrics. And hey, she even kept in the “na-na-na” part of the original Blink track, just adding to the fun energy of it all.

Viewers can clearly tell she’s having a blast as she dances around the stage, clapping during the brief instrumental break. However, it’s towards the ending when Clarkson really hits her stride by emphasizing the emotion of the pop-punk song.

Despite being a shortened cover, under two minutes presumably for television purposes, Clarkson kills it. It’s why her covers — including previous picks by Adele, Bruno Mars, and Britney Spears — have become a beloved phenomenon, even if you don’t watch her talk show.

“You introduce the audience to these artists that now they get to listen to on Spotify or wherever they listen to their music,” Clarkson told KCCI last June. “It’s really a cool moment for me musically.”

Watch Clarkson’s cover of “All The Small Things” above.

