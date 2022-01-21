Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas got married towards the end of 2018, and now the celebrity couple is celebrating a new addition to the Jonas family: They announced today that a surrogate has given birth to their first child, making them first-time parents. People reports the baby was born on January 15.

Jonas and Chopra made the announcement by sharing the same image of text on Instagram and tagging each other in their posts. The posts read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much [heart emoji].”

Around this time in 2021, Chopra described how many children she wanted to have, telling The Times, “A cricket team! [laughs] I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I’m not so sure.” Soon after that, she spoke to E! News and said, “Family is a big part of my life. It’s always been a part of my dreams, and I’ll take what I get, you know? Leave it up to the God almighty.”

Shortly after Chopra’s soundbites, Jonas told Extra, “We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything. I’m sure [Chopra’s] mother will want to weigh in [on the baby’s name] and my family would want to weigh in, too… But just knocking wood that it happens.”