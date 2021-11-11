Last month, the Jonas Brothers announced they have a new Netflix comedy special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, set to premiere on November 23. Now, a first look at the program has been shared and it’s a great preview, as it features Pete Davidson — who knows his way around a roast — not holding back as he goes after the Jo-Bros.

The clip shows an interaction between host Keenan Thompson and his Saturday Night Live castmate, who is in the audience wearing an “I [heart] Jonas” shirt. Davidson declares, “I’m a huge fan! I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I’m in a supermarket.”

He then offers some backhanded praise for Nick’s acting career, saying, “I mean, show some respect, OK? Nick’s a legit actor now. He’s won everything from a Kids’ Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award.” The teaser concludes with Davidson taking a jab at Kevin, saying, “Did you know Nick even had a hit called ‘Jealous’? Though it would have been way more believable if Kevin was singing it.”

Netflix describes the special, “Jonas Brothers Family Roast is a one of a kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. You’ll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests — all to give them a roasting they’ll never forget.”

Check out the teaser clip above and in case you missed it, find the Jonas Brothers Family Roast announcement video below.