The Jonas Brothers have been pretty active this year, releasing songs like “Remember This,” “Leave Before You Love Me,” and Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack contribution “Mercy.” Now, Kevin, Nick, and Joe have a brand-new number called “Who’s In Your Head,” which, as Billboard points out, the brothers recently premiered live on their “Remember This” tour.

The song itself is a fast-paced, tightly produced pop number, featuring the boys singing over a funky guitar line about a lover who’s, let’s say, a little distracted: “I wanna know who’s in your head/ Stealing your heart while I’m still bleeding/ Who’s in your bed/ Wrapped in your arms while I ain’t sleeping/ Got lost in your halo halo/ I just wanna know Now who’s in your head in your head.”

As for the JoBros’ ongoing tour, the dates are still going strong and are set to wrap up on October 27 at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Back in May, Nick opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the new music his band’s been working on during the pandemic. “We’ve been working together in this year and a half where we’ve been apart, and always kinda keeping on the grind a little bit, trying to find new songs and and new inspiration,” he said. “I think with the tour in mind, it would make sense, but again I don’t wanna give too much away, just keep your eyes and ears open.”

Listen to “Who’s In Your Head” above.