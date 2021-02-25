Nick Jonas may have started his career as one third of the Jonas Brothers, but the singer also has two LP’s under his belt as a solo artist. After releasing the successful Happiness Begins comeback record with his brothers in 2019, Jonas is once again pivoting to his solo work with his upcoming album.

Jonas announced the impending arrival of his third solo LP Spaceman alongside the record’s captivating title track. Speaking about the new project in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Jonas explained the concept that started it all:

“The key for me was trying to find a way to give this idea a persona, give it a name. So ‘Spaceman’ kind of came into my mind as I was thinking, ‘What’s the one thing that all of us have felt during this time? Completely disconnected from the world.’ We’ve gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this is our reality.”

The singer continued to say the entire album follows the same theme. “The body of work as a whole kind of tracks that, but it felt like the right thing to start with ‘Spaceman’ because it is such a stark visual and a creative idea to then start the conversation of songs like ‘This Is Heaven,’ which I’m really excited about,” he said. “It sort of touches on some of the things I did with ‘Jealous’ and tracks like that, but in a new way. I’m trying to continue to get better and evolve every day and push myself.”

Listen to “Spaceman” above and find the Spaceman cover art and tracklist below.

1.”Don’t Give Up On Us”

2. “Heights”

3. “Spaceman”

4. “2Drunk”

5. “Delicious”

6. “This Is Heaven”

7. “Sexual”

8. “Deeper Love”

9. “If I Fall”

10. “Death Do Us Part”

11. “Nervous”

Spaceman is out 3/12 via Island Records. Pre-order it here.