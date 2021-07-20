After making his comeback with the Jonas Brothers in 2019, Nick Jonas has been busy. Not only did he join his brothers for a number of televised performances, but he dropped his own solo album Spaceman and also appeared on TV as a coach for the hit NBC show The Voice. Jonas has enjoyed his time on the show and has returned for a second season. But when he first started out, the singer was worried his jokes would be a little too offensive.

Jonas recently sat down to discuss his time on The Voice with his fellow coach Kelly Clarkson on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Jonas noted how he now feels like he’s a part of The Voice family, but there were times when he thought he took things too far:

“I know all of you as my brothers and sister and so I don’t really care. I’m just going to let it go and take you guys down a notch. It’s been fun. I obviously love doing the show with you guys and working with these incredible artists, but I learned a lot from the first season interacting with them. We’re coaches, sure, but I think the thing that’s so cool is that we also learned so much in the process about ourselves and the artists we’re working with and how to give each other crap, and that’s been the most fun and rewarding part of being on the show for a second season. […] Day one of my first season, I didn’t know if I was going to offend someone, there’s always that worry. But then I realized you guys are hard to offend.”

Watch Jonas’ full interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show above.