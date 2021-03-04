On the heels of the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 comeback album, Nick Jonas returned last week to announce a new solo album, Spaceman. After sharing the LP’s title track, Jonas previewed his single “This Is Heaven” with his show-stopping Saturday Night Live performance. Now, Jonas has shared the studio version of the song, which he says is inspired by his relationship with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Jonas leaned on layered synths to craft a disco-tinged beat for “This Is Heaven.” Playing up the song’s energy, Jonas delivers his affectionate lyrics with buoyancy. “This is Heaven / And I don’t know how this could get much better / Than you and me, here right now,” he sings.

Alongside the song’s release, Jonas sat down for a conversation with SiriusXM Hits 1 where he discussed how his marriage inspired his songwriting:

“It was just meant to encapsulate kind of that euphoric feeling of being with your person. […] A lot of that was just trying to write songs that were true and authentic to our journey together. And part of that being, having to be away from each other and then reuniting and just making our story and my story in particular hopefully as relatable as possible, because I think we’ve all been through similar things, that feeling of distance from the people we love and care about and what it feels like when you get to be reunited with them and the hopefulness for the future.”

Listen to “This Is Heaven” above.

Spaceman is out 3/12 via Island Records. Pre-order it here.