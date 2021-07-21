Pop

Israeli Pop Star Noa Kirel Requests That You ‘Please Don’t Suck’ In Her Debut English-Language Single

Noa Kirel has already achieved superstar status in Israel, but now the pop artist is about to go global with her first English-language single. Her first venture into singing in English is the highly-relatable “Please Don’t Suck,” a song that finds her skewering potential male suitors like she was born to do it. Using a bit of camp to veil her disgust with the variously lacking potential dates, Kirel showcases not just her astonishing vocals, but a penchant for choreography and acting as well.

In fact, “Please Don’t Suck” features choreography from Sean Bankhead, who recently turned heads with his choreography for Normani’s “Wild Side” video. With plenty of disco and funk vibes for fans of Dua Lipa’s recent recreation of shimmering ’70s pop, and a full-on pigtails and sucker moment for fans of Ariana’s girlhood-gone-wild shtick, there’s something for everyone in Noa’s massive new video. And don’t just take it from me — since the clip dropped about a week ago it’s already amassed over 10 million views. That’s the power of a global star! Noa might not be a household name in America just yet, but with this extremely strong first single, she’s going to be on her way there in no time.

Check it out above and keep an eye out for more new music from Noa.

Noa Kirel is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

