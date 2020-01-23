Eight years ago this month, Lana Del Rey outraged primetime viewers with a raw, shaky performance on Saturday Night Live. Many concluded that the 26-year-old singer, who materialized on televisions clad in an elegant white gown, was merely a poser, or a flash-in-the-pan internet sensation. (This was during that brief, strange period after “Video Games” became a viral hit but before Del Rey was taken seriously by critics.) Watching at home, Juliette Lewis compared her to “a 12 yearold [sic] in their bedroom when they’re pretending to sing and perform”; Gawker mocked her as a “perpetually pouty Instagrammed pout monster.”

Del Rey has long since proved those skeptics wrong, but on Sunday, at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, she’ll once again scandalize unsuspecting primetime viewers. Even if the singer doesn’t win big — or perform — she will have made history: Her latest album, 2019’s much-lauded Norman F*cking Rockwell, is the first album with “f*ck” in the title ever to be nominated for Album Of The Year. Outside of the Best Comedy Album category (more on that below), it’s the first album with substantial profanity in the title ever to receive any Grammy nomination. (The operative word here is “album,” not song.)

Let’s unpack this claim. The only word resembling profanity that has appeared in the title of a previous (non-standup) Grammy-nominated album is “damn” (as in, the 2017 Kendrick Lamar album), which I suppose is still considered a swear word by certain youth pastors and stern grandmothers. Other Grammy-nominated album titles that might seem profane if you squint hard enough include Chaka Khan’s Funk This (2007), the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Californication (1999), and Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly (2015) — edgy, maybe, but nothing that falls within the parameters of George Carlin’s “Seven Words You Can Never Say On Television.” And nothing that would prevent those albums from being stocked at Walmart (whose website obliquely lists Lana Del Rey’s album as “NFR”).

I am excluding from this analysis the Grammy prize for Best Comedy Album, both because it’s rarely televised during the award ceremony and because comedy — unlike mainstream pop — is expected to stretch the limits of good taste. Still, it should be noted that the comedy category has been thoroughly declassing the Grammys since well before Lana Del Rey was born. In fact, David Cross won the award in 2004 for a standup album titled Shut Up, You F*cking Baby!, which is the only reason I can’t categorically say Norman F*cking Rockwell is the first “f*ck”-titled album to get a Grammy nomination. (That album cover was censored and sold in stores as Shut Up, You [lift flap for dirty word] Baby!)

In fact, the full list of Best Comedy Album nominees from years past includes such NSFW titles as Richard Pryor’s That N*****’s Crazy (which won in 1975), Pryor’s Bicentennial N***** (which won two years later), Judy Tenuta’s Attention Butt Pirates And Lesbetarians, and Kathy Griffin’s Suckin’ It For The Holidays. And before Bill Cosby was exposed as a rapist, I have to assume some listeners were startled by the title of his Grammy-winning 1968 album: To Russell, My Brother, Whom I Slept With.

But Del Rey’s album is not a joke. It’s the soft-rock-tinted culmination of her career-long obsessions with pop history, myth, and twentieth-century vintage Americana, rife with references to tragic American icons like Sylvia Plath and Dennis Wilson. And Norman F*cking Rockwell is the right title for it: subversive, evocative, attention-grabbing, profane. At first blush, it seems like a bold bit of sacrilegious ingenuity: sullying up an American icon with an unprintable expletive. But Rockwell, contrary to his kitschy New England reputation, also made room for protest and subversion in his own artworks, particularly during the Civil Rights era.

Del Rey’s unorthodox tribute is meant to reflect the surreality of a different American era. “It was kind of an exclamation mark: so this is the American dream, right now,” she told Vanity Fair in February. “This is where we’re at — Norman f*cking Rockwell. We’re going to go to Mars, and Trump is president, all right.”