Former Fifth Harmony member Normani came into her own as a solo artist with her hit single “Motivation” this summer. The singer is keeping the same energy moving into the recording of her debut record. Now Normani has detailed the upcoming record along with a ballpark release date of her next single in an interview.

Normani sat down with Rolling Stone for the magazine’s cover story. During the discussion, Normani spoke to her perfectionist approach to music, drama with fellow Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, and, of course, her new music. After detailing the downfalls of her perfectionist attitude, Normani says she’s “about halfway through the album” and she hopes to have a single out by this summer.

Normani also hopes her new record will relate to her fans. The singer says she’s learning how to become more open and wants to translate that practice to her music. “I want to be able to feel like I was represented in the most authentic way possible because I know what it feels like coming from a girl group and being told who to be,” Normani said. “[It’s] just overwhelming now to have the opportunity to be all that I want to be.” Normani added, “I want every girl out there to feel like I’m going through the same thing.”

During the interview, Normani also addressed racist comments that were uncovered on Cabello’s old Tumblr page. The singer has since apologized, but Normani says she hopes it was a lesson.

“I really hope that an important lesson was learned in this. I hope there is genuine understanding about why this was absolutely unacceptable. I have spoken what is in my heart and pray this is transparent enough that I never have to speak on it again. To my brown men and women, we are like no other. Our power lies within our culture. We are descendants of an endless line of strong and resilient kings and queens. We have been and will continue to win in all that we do simply because of who we are. We deserve to be celebrated, I deserve to be celebrated and I’m just getting started.”

Read Normani’s full Rolling Stone interview here.