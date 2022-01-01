Normani had a great 2021. She burst back onto the scene with “Wild Side,” her first collaboration with Cardi B, and their steamy video and Sean Kinghead choreography kicked off a whole host of reactions and copycat dances from excited fans. After performing the song live at the VMAs, and paying homage to Janet Jackson in the process, Normani is definitely ready to move on into some new music. And she made that clear today with a preview of a brand new song.

Sitting in her car and rolling down the window for dramatic effect, Normani took the last day of the year and turned it into an opportunity to get fans excited for the next single. Titling her tweet “Dear 2022,” and then including the video of her listening to the song, based on the lyrics shared it’s very unlikely that’s the name of the song… but it does seem to indicate that we will finally be getting new music from the rising pop star next year.

She also decided to let fans get a look at the outfit she’s rocking in the clip, posting a tweet before the clip with the self-confident caption “willing to bet on myself.” This is the energy we need for 2022! Keep an ear out for news of a new single coming soon.