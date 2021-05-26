In celebration of the release of Sour, Olivia Rodrigo sent album-themed gift boxes to some famous folks. Among them was Kim Kardashian, who showed off the gifts only to get outed as a fake Rodrigo fan by her daughter North West.

As Kardashian shows off the goodies in an Instagram Story video from yesterday, she narrates from behind the camera, “How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys? I can’t wait for her album. You guys know I love ‘Driver’s License.'” At this point, North chimes in, “You never listen to it.” With a laugh, Kardashian retorts, “Yes, I do! I listen to it all the time. Stop, North. Saint, don’t we listen to it in the car all the time?” After some prodding, Kardashian gets her other child to audibly agree.

Kim Kardashian shows off her ‘SOUR’ promo package from Olivia Rodrigo saying she listens to “drivers license” “all the time” only to be outed by her daughter North West: “You never listen to it.” pic.twitter.com/6qRqnKJfFZ — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) May 25, 2021

There is certainly some evidence in this very video to support West’s claim that her mother isn’t the world’s biggest Rodrigo stan: Kardashian says she “can’t wait for her album,” but when the video was posted yesterday, Sour had already been released for a few days. As for Rodrigo’s reaction to West’s revelation, she didn’t seem too bothered by it, as she re-posted Kardashian’s video without any added comment.

Along with the Sour merch, the box included a handwritten note from Rodrigo that reads, “Kim, thank you so much for supporting my music! It means the absolute world. I just adore you & I wanted to give you a few goodies to celebrate the release of my 1st album SOUR. Sending you & ur fam so much love.”