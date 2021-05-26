Getty Image
Pop

North West Hilariously Accuses Kim Kardashian Of Being A Fake Olivia Rodrigo Fan

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

In celebration of the release of Sour, Olivia Rodrigo sent album-themed gift boxes to some famous folks. Among them was Kim Kardashian, who showed off the gifts only to get outed as a fake Rodrigo fan by her daughter North West.

As Kardashian shows off the goodies in an Instagram Story video from yesterday, she narrates from behind the camera, “How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys? I can’t wait for her album. You guys know I love ‘Driver’s License.'” At this point, North chimes in, “You never listen to it.” With a laugh, Kardashian retorts, “Yes, I do! I listen to it all the time. Stop, North. Saint, don’t we listen to it in the car all the time?” After some prodding, Kardashian gets her other child to audibly agree.

There is certainly some evidence in this very video to support West’s claim that her mother isn’t the world’s biggest Rodrigo stan: Kardashian says she “can’t wait for her album,” but when the video was posted yesterday, Sour had already been released for a few days. As for Rodrigo’s reaction to West’s revelation, she didn’t seem too bothered by it, as she re-posted Kardashian’s video without any added comment.

Along with the Sour merch, the box included a handwritten note from Rodrigo that reads, “Kim, thank you so much for supporting my music! It means the absolute world. I just adore you & I wanted to give you a few goodies to celebrate the release of my 1st album SOUR. Sending you & ur fam so much love.”

Listen To This
Black Midi Is Indie Rock’s Most Fearless Band On ‘Calvacade’
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The API Artists You Should Be Listening To
by: Twitter
Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Rewrites Pop’s Playbook — With Plenty Of Help From Her Heroes
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×