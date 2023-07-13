For more than a decade, K-pop’s global status has only grown bigger, expanding beyond charts and online streaming. As Korean artists continue to make a name for themselves with their albums and songs charting simultaneously both domestically and globally, so does the demand for the producers and songwriters behind their hits. Justin Reinstein, a producer based out of New York, has generated his own discography of K-pop tracks he’s worked on over the last 7 years. (IVE’s “After Like,” Stray Kids’ “I am YOU,” ITZY‘s “Cheshire,” and a good number of TWICE‘s Korean and Japanese discography including their first English single “The Feels,” to name a few.) Before dipping his toes into K-pop, the East Coast producer has been involved in the music industry for eight years prior, working mostly with J-pop and some western artists. Over the pandemic, he started NuVibe Music, a production team and publishing company that primarily focuses on the Asian music market. The team consists of three other producers and topliners recruited by Justin. “I had a vision of starting a company that promoted positivity and forward-thinking creativity,” he says during the chat. “I didn’t want it to feel too business-like. All of us are good friends and work really well together.” “I remember feeling very honored when Justin reached out,” Anna Timgren, the group’s topliner in Finland says. “He’s one of the top producers in the industry and we had a really good connection from the first song!” Anna was the second member to join NuVibe after Justin came across her pen work with Chung Ha’s “Stay Tonight.” She’s worked on LOONA’s “So What,” fromis_9’s “Stay This Way,” Viviz’s “BOP BOP!” and TWICE’s “The Feels” with Justin as well. The two disclosed they’ve worked together a year before reuniting in NuVibe, while Anna has been working in the industry for 10 years. NuVibe’s two on-the-rise members consists of Suhyppy, a topliner from South Korea who just began working with K-pop last year and recently made her production debut with NMIXX’s “Rollercoaster,” and DTP, a producer based in England who started producing for K-pop in 2019 and joined the team two years ago. While the K-pop hit-making collective consists of members from different sides of the world, the group works closely so often to create some of the best earworms the industry has to offer. In the midst of producing a busy summer and fall ahead, UPROXX chatted with Justin and Anna to breakdown what it takes to make a K-pop hit. First thing’s first. How and what is the process like working with K-pop? Justin: For me, I’ll usually get an idea for a track first. Or sometimes I’ll jam out at the piano and get a topline idea, and work around that. From there, it’s just figuring out the details. Putting together the puzzle until there are no more pieces left on the floor — if you’re putting the puzzle together on the floor. But it can definitely take some time – from the track, to vocal editing, to mixing. Actually, I like to work for just a few hours at a time, unless I’m so inspired that I just have to finish the project in one shot, then I’ll lose sleep for the sake of the craft. Or, unless there’s a deadline of course.

Anna: I like to really focus on creating the best melodies possible for the song. I won’t move on to recording until all of the sections feel 100% there. I usually give the topline process max of 2 days, that includes writing and recording demo vocals. Justin: Anna and I are a bit similar in that she actually writes really fast. If you’re inspired, sometimes the melody just hits you. Recording the vocals is the “work” part, for sure. Figuring out the vocal arrangements, the right vibe of the singing, that all is what ends up taking the most time on the toplining side. What’s the most important thing when it comes to producing a K-pop song in your opinion? Justin: I pretty much look at it like producing any other song. The track has to groove. There has to be great sound selection. It’s gotta feel alive. And then on the technical side, I like to try to come up with moments that make you go “whoa.” Reverb automation is one of my favorite tricks to deploy. How about the pitching process? Justin: We’ll send the songs out to our contacts at labels, or other pitching partners in Korea. Sometimes the labels will already have an idea of the direction of a project, so we’ll send the song straight to them. On top of working with K-pop, you all managed to work with some Korean K-pop producers as well. Justin: I do a lot of work with Woo Min Lee “collapsedone.” We met in New York in 2018 and started working together regularly. We’ve produced a lot of TWICE, fromis_9 and other acts together. Anna: I work with several producers and enjoy the diversity. It keeps things interesting! Any culture shock moments working with the Korean music industry compared to western music? Justin: Just the fact that I could get into my zone with jazzy chord changes. I love how widely accepted beautiful chord changes are in K-pop. There’s a lot you can do there and make it sound modern.

Anna: To me, K-Pop is a very melodically free genre. I really enjoy challenging myself because the groups have multiple singers and sometimes have rappers. So as a songwriter, I have to be able to write and sing (and sometimes rap) parts that fit the idols Any obstacles or struggles you face working with K-pop? Such as time differences? Language barriers? Too many members? Deadlines? Justin: You definitely have to be on call almost all the time. Being in New York, I’m getting e-mails when I’m going to sleep, and right as I wake up. We’re super grateful to be busy, though sometimes it’s good to turn your phone on silent and recharge the batteries. Literally, and figuratively. Anna: I’m happy to be in Europe, I usually get a quiet morning until Justin wakes up haha! How often do you have to travel or meet with artists in person? Or has it been all remote? Justin: The majority of the time we work remotely, but now that the pandemic’s subsided, I think we’re aiming to visit Korea 2-3 times per year. It’s always great connecting with the kind folks that work at the labels, our songwriter friends, and of course if we get the opportunity to meet artists, that’s always a blast. Anna: Yeah, I mostly work remotely, but I also do songwriting camps here in Europe from time to time. You’ve worked with so many artists. What’s your most prized track or album then? Anna: The song of my life is definitely “The Feels” by TWICE. I’m so happy that one of the first songs me and Justin, along with Justin’s regular collaborator collapsedone, made together ended up being such a big song!

Justin: I agree, that one is really special. I also love one of our latest releases “What I Want” by fromis_9. Anna and I worked hard and developed an interesting sound that we were exploring at the time. It was so rewarding when the label believed in our vision. It goes to show that you should always follow your gut when it comes to trying something a little left field, creatively. What was the moment when you realized you’ve gained success in your work. Justin: It’s a never ending journey. I still feel like we’re striving for success. Anna: I agree, well said Justin. High five! Dream collaboration or project. Anna: Ahh there are so many great artists that we’d like to collaborate with. aespa, LE SSERAFIM, Red Velvet, NCT to name a few. But we don’t think too much about that, what drives us is the desire to create what we’re feeling at the time. Justin: I agree. If we love the song as we’re creating it, we have faith that some A&R is gonna love the song eventually. It’s always a thrill when the labels take interest in songs that we create just because we felt like creating. What’s one thing about this profession you wish you could tell others that you haven’t had the chance to tell?