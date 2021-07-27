Earlier in July, it was announced that Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson, and Paul Simon would headline a special “Homecoming Concert” this summer in Central Park. Now, the full lineup is upon us, and it is stacked. Going down on August 21, the concert will feature The Killers, Patti Smith, Carlos Santana, Elvis Costello, Jon Batiste, Andrea Bocelli, Journey, Wyclef Jean, Barry Manilow, The New York Philharmonic, and plenty more. Check out the poster and the full talent list below.
“This is going to be an historic, monumental moment for all New Yorkers and all Americans,” said NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement. “I’ll put it plainly: You’re going to want to be here. This is truly once in a lifetime and we thank Clive Davis, Live Nation and Danny Meyer for all their efforts to help make this possible. This is a celebration of our city, of every working family who faced incredible challenges last year and overcame. This is a celebration for you.”
The Great Homecoming Concert Lineup:
Jon Batiste
Andrea Bocelli
Kane Brown
LL Cool J
Elvis Costello
Lucky Daye
Earth, Wind & Fire
Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds
Cynthia Erivo
Jimmy Fallon
Jennifer Hudson
Wyclef Jean
Journey
The Killers
Gayle King
Don Lemon
Barry Manilow
The New York Philharmonic
Polo G
Carlos Santana
Paul Simon
Patti Smith
Bruce Springsteen
Rob Thomas
The Homecoming concert goes down on 8/21 in Central Park and is free to attend. Tickets will be released to the public in “batches” starting August 2 at 10 a.m. ET. Get more information here.