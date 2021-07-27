Earlier in July, it was announced that Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson, and Paul Simon would headline a special “Homecoming Concert” this summer in Central Park. Now, the full lineup is upon us, and it is stacked. Going down on August 21, the concert will feature The Killers, Patti Smith, Carlos Santana, Elvis Costello, Jon Batiste, Andrea Bocelli, Journey, Wyclef Jean, Barry Manilow, The New York Philharmonic, and plenty more. Check out the poster and the full talent list below.

“This is going to be an historic, monumental moment for all New Yorkers and all Americans,” said NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement. “I’ll put it plainly: You’re going to want to be here. This is truly once in a lifetime and we thank Clive Davis, Live Nation and Danny Meyer for all their efforts to help make this possible. This is a celebration of our city, of every working family who faced incredible challenges last year and overcame. This is a celebration for you.”

The Great Homecoming Concert Lineup:

Jon Batiste

Andrea Bocelli

Kane Brown

LL Cool J

Elvis Costello

Lucky Daye

Earth, Wind & Fire

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds

Cynthia Erivo

Jimmy Fallon

Jennifer Hudson

Wyclef Jean

Journey

The Killers

Gayle King

Don Lemon

Barry Manilow

The New York Philharmonic

Polo G

Carlos Santana

Paul Simon

Patti Smith

Bruce Springsteen

Rob Thomas

The Homecoming concert goes down on 8/21 in Central Park and is free to attend. Tickets will be released to the public in “batches” starting August 2 at 10 a.m. ET. Get more information here.