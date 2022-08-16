Olivia Rodrigo is set to induct one of the biggest influences to her craft into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame next month: The “Good 4 U” singer will present Alanis Morissette with the coveted honor on Saturday, September 24, Billboard reports.

Rodrigo has cited Morissette as one of her influences on several occasions. The two have even performed together during an LA stop on Rodrigo’s Sour tour.

The event will take place at Massey Hall in Toronto and will be broadcast by SiriusXM. Singer/songwriter Marie-Mai will host the ceremony, in which singers and songwriters Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance, David Foster and beloved singer/songwriter Daniel Lavoie will also be inducted into the Hall Of Fame.

Upon the announcement of Morissette’s induction, Rodrigo fondly recalled growing up on Morissette’s music.

“I remember hearing Alanis for the first time when I was about 13. I was in the car with my parents when Jagged Little Pill came on,” said Rodrigo in a statement. “I heard ‘Perfect,’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God… You can write songs like that?’ I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way.”

Last year, Morissette and Rodrigo spoke with each other for Rolling Stone‘s Musicians On Musicians series. During their conversation, Morissette expressed that she admires Rodrigo just as much.

“I love how you’re so honest and talk about stuff that normally isn’t talked about in songwriting,” Rodrigo said.

“Well, you’re doing the same,” said Morissette. “I’m excited. I went down many rabbit holes knowing I was going to meet you.”