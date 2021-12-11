In April, Olivia Rodrigo will begin her tour of North America and Europe in support of her extremely successful debut album, Sour. The tour kicks off in San Francisco on April 2 and will continue across North America for nearly two months before ending in Los Angeles on May 25. After a two-week break, Rodrigo will head to Europe for 15 shows across the continent. When tickets went on sale this past Friday, many were left frustrated as they failed to secure a spot at one of her shows. After hearing their complaints, Rodrigo took to social media to celebrate the tour’s sold-out status and leave her supporters with a comforting message.

“SOUR TOUR is sold out!!! been waiting so long to perform these songs live. this is my very first tour and i’m so nervous but so excited to sing and dance the night away with you all!!!” Rodrigo wrote on Instagram under an image of her holding pink and blue balloons. “If you weren’t able to get tickets this time around there will be more tours in the future and I can’t wait to see you then!!! thank u to all my incredible fans. love u guys sm, ahhh here we goooo!!!”

Rodrigo recently landed seven nominations at next year’s Grammy awards, namely Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video.